Moses double in Suva win

Joe Moses celebrates after scoring his second goal for Suva against Nadroga

Joe Moses scored a brace in Suva’s 2-0 win against Nadroga in day two of the Bic Fiji FACT.

The capital city boys now have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals with this three points.

Moses opened his account in the first half, expertly finishing a well-placed cross delivered by Abhishek Deo.

His clinical strike gave Suva the lead.

The second goal arrived in the second spell, with Ramzan Khan providing the assist from the left flank.

Moses skillfully intercepted the pass, maneuvered past a defender, and calmly slotted the ball home to complete his brace.

Towards the end of the match, Nadroga had a golden opportunity to get on the scoreboard when William Valentine was awarded a penalty.

However, his effort was denied by a brilliant save from Suva keeper Akuila Mataisuva, preserving the clean sheet and the 2-0 victory for the hosts.

