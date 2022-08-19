More exciting action today in FANCA

[Source: FANCA/ Facebook]

Some more exciting football action is underway at the Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and American Muslim Football tournaments at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Australia Veterans held Canada to a 2-all, to keep their hopes in the competition alive.

In other matches Canada Legends beat New Zealand 2-nil.

The main match between Australian and USA will kickoff at 3.15pm.

Other matches, Fiji coming off the win from last night against defending champions New Zealand, to take on Australia at 9pm.