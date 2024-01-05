Mbappe undecided on his future as contract winds down

[Source: Reuters]

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe said he has not made up his mind about where he will play next season as his contract enters its final six months.

Mbappe said last year he would not renew his contract at PSG, which expires at the end of the 2023-24 season when he could leave Paris for free.

The France captain, who has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club.

Media reports in September said Mbappe had agreed to forego loyalty bonuses worth up to 100 million euros ($109.17 million) if he left PSG on a free transfer.

In 2022, Mbappe waited until May to announce a contract extension at PSG, just weeks before the transfer window opened. The 25-year-old said he may not leave it so late this time around.