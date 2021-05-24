Mbappe saves the day for PSG

A brilliant stoppage-time goal from Kylian Mbappe gave Paris St-Germain a 1-nil win over 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid.

The France striker received the ball on the left from a clever backheel by Neymar, and got between two defenders inside the box before slotting in the winning goal.

The win puts PSG back into the running of winning their first Champions League title.

In other matches, Man City thrashed Sporting 5-nil.

[Source: BBC]