Manchester City footballer not guilty of rape charges

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against four young women.

The jury failed to reach verdicts on one count of rape and one of attempted rape and a retrial will take place.

His friend Louis Saha Matturie was also found not guilty of three counts of rape against two teenagers.

Article continues after advertisement

Jurors at Chester Crown Court could not reach verdicts on six other counts by five other women.

The two had been accused of raping women at the player’s home in Prestbury, Cheshire, and at a Manchester flat.