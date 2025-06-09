Sam Fender and Olivia Dean duet becomes longest-running top single in UK

[Source: Reuters]

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean’s duet “Rein Me In” made ​pop history in Britain on ‌Friday when it became the longest-running No. 1 single by spending 19 weeks ​at the top of the ​charts.

The song broke the 73-year-old record ⁠held by U.S. singer Frankie ​Laine, who spent 18 weeks at ​the top with “I Believe” in 1953, the Official Charts said.

“Rein Me In” entered the ​charts in June 2025 but ​only made it to the top spot eight ‌months ⁠later.

Since then, other songs have knocked the single out of top place on a handful of ​occasions, but ​each ⁠time it returned to the top.

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“Completely lost for words, ​thank you so much to ​Olivia ⁠Dean and the fans for making this song the juggernaut that ⁠it ​is,” Fender told the ​Official Charts. “Can’t believe we broke the UK record.”