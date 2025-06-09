Kadavu, Taveuni and Navosa announce arrival

Source:Taveuni Rugby Union/Facebook]

Newly promoted teams, Kadavu, Taveuni and Navosa took their opponents to the wire in their opening Skipper Cup Games.

The three teams lost their round one games by close margins.

Kadavu, with Terio Tamani and John Stewart went down to Nadi at Prince Charles Park 19-15.

Navosa, who hosted Tailevu at Vatureba Park, lost 26-27 to Tailevu while defending champions, Malolo, had to work hard in its 24-23 win over Taveuni.

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The three new teams announced their arrival in style, pushing their opponents for the full 80 minutes.

Tailevu captain Eparama Sailo says it’s not easy playing Navosa at home and they had to work hard for the win.

At Churchill Park, Nadroga had to dig deep to beat Lautoka 24-23.

The Stallions were trailing 17-23 in the closing stages of the game before they were awarded a penalty try.

It was an entertaining game with both sides missing scoring opportunities.

In other results, Naitasiri beat Rewa 31-15, and yesterday Suva defeated Ba 28-26.