India's Modi says punishing student protesters will not resolve situation

[Source: Reuters]

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wanted to forgive students who hurled expletives at him during protests last month.

He ​says that punishing them and forcing them to appear repeatedly ‌in court would not help resolve the situation.

The biggest political crisis of Modi’s third term peaked in July after the leak of national exam papers forced ​a retest for 2 million students, fuelling anger over the ​lack of opportunities for young Indians.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wanted to forgive students who hurled expletives at him during protests last month, ​saying that punishing them and forcing them to appear repeatedly ‌in court would not help resolve the situation.

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The biggest political crisis of Modi’s third term peaked in July after the leak of national exam papers forced ​a retest for 2 million students, fuelling anger over the ​lack of opportunities for young Indians.

The self-named Cockroach Janta Party, which led the movement, ​said on Monday ​that “hundreds” of students ⁠had been arrested in various states, in violation of the government’s commitment to dropping police cases filed ​against protesters.

Indian youth protesters ended weeks of demonstrations after the ​education minister ⁠quit and the government accepted all demands, which included reforms in the exam system and dropping police cases.

The protests have also prompted the Modi ⁠government ​to introduce a bill in parliament to ​amend the legislation governing public examinations, proposing longer prison terms and higher fines for those ​involved in exam paper leaks.