Man City, Barcelona score big Champions League wins

Brazilian striker Raphinha has scored a hat-trick as Barcelona hammered Bayern Munich. (AP PHOTO)

Erling Haaland has scored twice as Manchester City thrashed Sparta Prague 5-0 in the Champions League.

Liverpool made it three wins from three with a 1-0 triumph at RB Leipzig, while Bayern Munich were outclassed by Barcelona 4-1 in a bitter reunion with their former coach Hansi Flick on Wednesday night.

Flick won the tournament with Bayern in 2020 in a campaign that included a a 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona.

Now, in charge of the Spanish team, his side were led to victory by a Raphina hat-trick, his first goal coming in the opening minute as the hosts made a ruthless start. Former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski was also on target.

At Etihad Stadium, Norway’s super striker, Phil Foden, John Stones and Matheus Nunes struck as City broke a Manchester United record for the most consecutive games unbeaten in the competition.

Haaland’s double took his goal tally to a remarkable 44 in 42 Champions League outings, his first being a gravity-defying backheel volley after Foden had opened the scoring.

He then claimed his 13th of the season with a smart finish after Stones had headed his third of the campaign, while a late Nunes penalty wrapped up the game.

Three of City’s goals came in a blistering nine-minute spell in the second half as Pep Guardiola’s side extended their unbeaten run in Europe’s elite competition to a record 26 games.

That eclipsed the previous best of 25 set by rivals United from 2007-09, with City’s only loss since the 2022 semi-finals coming via a penalty shoot-out after two draws against Real Madrid.

Darwin Nunez’s first-half goal was enough to earn Liverpool a win as the outstanding start to Arne Slot’s reign continued in Germany.

Slot’s men set two new club records – the first Reds side to win their first six away games of a season and the first to triumph in 11 of their first 12 matches.

Nunez started in place of the injured Diogo Jota and delivered a 27th-minute winner, poking home Mohamed Salah’s header, and a seventh clean sheet of the campaign made sure of victory.

Top of the Premier League, and with nine points from three Champions League games, Liverpool’s results have been outstanding, but after Slot warned he wanted to see his side do a better job of dominating games there were plenty of sticky patches against a Leipzig team who had two goals disallowed.

Elsewhere, Lille came from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 3-1 and Feyenoord won by the same score at Benfica.

Dinamo Zagreb beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 and Inter Milan missed a penalty, but scored a goal in added time to triumph 1-0 over Young Boys.

Brest and Bayer Leverkusen drew 1-1 and Celtic struggled to a scoreless draw at Atalanta.