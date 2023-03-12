Liverpool stunned by Bournemouth, Tottenham back on track

[Source: Bournemouth/Twitter

Liverpool came crashing down to earth as Bournemouth stunned Juergen Klopp’s side with a 1-0 victory to move out of the Premier League’s relegation zone this morning, while Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 1-0 to stay on Arsenal’s tail at the top.

Victory would have lifted Liverpool temporarily into fourth place but instead it was Philip Billing’s goal that settled the contest in favour of Bournemouth as the south coast side avenged a 9-0 hammering at Anfield earlier this season.

In the late kickoff, Manchester City struggled to break down a stubborn Palace side but an Erling Haaland penalty in the 78th minute saw them grab a 1-0 win to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal.

City moved to 61 points, two behind Arsenal who have a game in hand and visit Fulham on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur took full advantage of Liverpool’s slip-up as they lifted the gloom of a dismal 10 days to beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 at home thanks to Harry Kane’s double.

Tottenham, who exited the FA Cup and Champions League and lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league in their last three games, cemented themselves in fourth place with 48 points from 27 games with Liverpool on 42 from a game less.

Chelsea’s resurgence continued as they made it three consecutive wins in all competitions with a 3-1 victory at Leicester City who have now lost four league games in a row to leave manager Brendan Rodgers under pressure.

Everton eased their relegation fears as they became the first side to beat Brentford in the league since October — Dwight McNeil’s goal after 35 seconds sealing the points.

Leeds United twice came from a goal down to draw 2-2 at home to in-form Brighton and Hove Albion, although they ended the day back in the bottom three.

Southampton, who face third-placed Manchester United on Sunday are bottom with 21 points from 25 games with Leeds in 19th place on 23 points, the same as West Ham United who are in action against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Everton are up to 15th with 25 points, ahead of Leicester and Bournemouth who have 24.