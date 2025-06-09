Lautoka stuns Labasa

Lautoka FC delivered a dominant performance this afternoon, defeating Labasa FC 4-1 at Subrail Park.

The Blues showed no mercy on the Babasiga Lions in their own territory, taking control early in the match.

Mohammed Shazil Ali struck twice in the first half, while Rodney Lava added another to give Lautoka a commanding 3-0 lead going into halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

The second half saw Lautoka extend their lead with a goal from Sairusi Qiolevu, sealing the victory for the visitors.

Labasa managed to salvage some pride in the dying minutes when Rusiate Doidoi converted a penalty after being fouled inside the box, but it was too little, too late for the home side.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.