Late Pacific Cup prep for Lautoka

Lautoka FC will commence their full team training today, just three days before the highly anticipated Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup kicks off at Churchill Park.

Despite the late prep, club president Shalendra Prasad remains focused and says the challenges were due to players unavailability due to illness or other commitments.

“It’s a short training time, but that’s no excuse. We’ll have to speed up things and get to business. Some guest players will be joining, and they will be gelling in with the boys.”

With changes expected in the team’s lineup, Prasad emphasizes the importance of building cohesion within the squad.

Lautoka faces a challenging Pacific Cup campaign, beginning this Thursday against NZFFI Manukau All Stars at 8:45 pm.

They will take on Navua FC on Friday at 8:15 pm and conclude their group stage fixtures against AuFFI Australia All Stars on Saturday at 6:45 pm.