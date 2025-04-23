Late Nunes goal lifts Man City to thrilling 2-1 win over Villa

[Source: Reuters]

Manchester City’s Matheus Nunes scored deep in injury time to salvage a crucial 2-1 Premier League victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday in their breathless chase for a Champions League berth next season.

The teams appeared to be heading for a draw after Marcus Rashford’s penalty cancelled out Bernardo Silva’s goal in the first half, but Nunes fired home Jeremy Doku’s cross in the 94th minute to lift City two places to third in the table on 61 points.

Pep Guardiola’s men, however, have played one more game than the three teams directly behind them, while Villa, who have lost 15 successive games at the Etihad Stadium, remained seventh on 57 points in the crowded top of the table.

Article continues after advertisement

City went ahead in the seventh minute when Omar Marmoush raced by Villa right back Matty Cash before cutting the ball back for an onrushing Silva. Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez got his gloves on the ball, but not enough to stop it from sailing into the back of the net.

Rashford, who had a shot clatter off the post 18 seconds into the game, pulled Villa level from the penalty spot in the 18th minute, after VAR determined Ruben Dias clipped Jacob Ramsey from behind with his right leg. Rashford calmly sent keeper Stefan Ortega the wrong way before slotting home.

City had 14 shots to Villa’s seven before clinching a deserved victory when Doku drove down the left-hand side and squared the ball for Nunes arriving at the back post.

Nunes brought delirious City fans to their feet with his first league goal for the team with the last shot of the game. Guardiola vigorously shook two fists in celebration while Villa manager Unai Emery looked crestfallen.

City dominated possession with 61.6% and had the better chances, with the best coming in the second half.

City skipper Kevin De Bruyne sent a sumptuous second-half pass to James McAtee, but he hit the ball just wide of the far corner. McAtee wasted another brilliant chance minutes later when Nico O’Reilly threaded a pinpoint cross to the midfielder but he missed the ball completely from close range.

Rashford caused problems for City several times including a second-half chance when the on-loan Manchester United striker drove forward with the ball from midfield, yet with Ortega out of his goal, he shot into the side netting.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.