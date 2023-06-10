Lack of concentration allowed goal: Swamy

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Esy Kool Air-conditioning Nadi FC coach Kamal Swamy says the young players lacked composure and concentration, which led to the goal by Epeli Valevou of Security System Management Inc / Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu/Naitasiri FC in the dying stages of the first pool game of group B.

Swamy says they missed a lot, and their team needs to stick to the game plan and convert goal-scoring opportunities.

Security System Management Inc / Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu/Natasiri coach Tagi Vonolagi is happy with one point and believes fitness is the key for the team going forward in the tournament.

Esy Kool Airconditioning Nadi FC will face Extra Supermarket Labasa FC at 5 p.m. today in their second pool game, while Security System Management Inc / Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu/ Naitasiri take on AK Plumbing & Glamada Rewa FC at 3 p.m.