Labasa to face USA All-Stars in Pacific Cup opener

Labasa will look to maintain their winning momentum and make a strong statement in their first match of the much-anticipated Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup in Lautoka.

They will kick off their campaign against the USA All-Stars in the tournament opener at 4:30 pm next Thursday.

However, the USA All-Stars are not to be underestimated.

With a squad strengthened by top guest players, including five or six professionals, they are expected to bring intensity and skill to the field, promising a thrilling contest.

Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammad Yusuf acknowledges the challenge Fijian teams face, noting the high level of competition from overseas sides.

“Pacific Cup is just around the corner, and it promises fun, flavor, and excitement. Teams from overseas, like the USA All-Stars, are bringing in star players, including professionals, which will add to the intensity and quality of soccer on display.”

This year, the participants include Labasa, National League winners Rewa, and Fiji FACT/BOG winners Lautoka, with Navua alongside NZFFI All Stars, USA All Stars, AUFFI All Stars, and Auckland All-Stars.

The Pacific Community Cup will be held next Thursday to Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka