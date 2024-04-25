Labasa stopper gets call-up 

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Labasa football goalkeeper Joji Vuakaca’s recent rise continues to accelerate.

The former age group international has been called up to Fiji’s 26-member training squad ahead of the OFC Nations Cup, which will be played in Vanuatu in June.

Vuakaca will provide competition to the likes of Isikeli Sevanaia Junior, Aydin Mustahib and Atunaisa Naucikidi.

Article continues after advertisement

With veteran Akuila Mateisuva unavailable, the young stoppers will be fighting for the three places in the final team.

Vuakaca has been in top form for Labasa in recent games, with regular stopper Simione Tamanisau not available.

Ironically, Tamanisau is also the national team goalkeeper coach.

Eight teams will take part in the Nations Cup, including the New Zealand All Whites.

Fiji is pooled with Papua New Guinea, Samoa, and Tahiti.

Rob Sherman’s men play PNG in the first match on June 16.

Meanwhile, this weekend Vuakaca and Extra Labasa host Ba in the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Saturday at Subrail Park.

In another match on Saturday, at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 7pm, Extra Rewa hosts Nadi.

On Sunday, in a double header, Flick Suva meets Lautoka at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy field in Vatuwaqa, and at 3pm, Nasinu battles Navua.

At 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Nadroga.

You can catch a live commentary of the Rewa-Nadi match on Mirchi FM.