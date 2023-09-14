Labasa ready for do-or-die match

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The new Extra Supermakert Labasa coach is confident the players are ready for the deciding game against Rooster Chicken Ba in the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream pool match today.

Initiaz Khan acknowledges that he has just joined the team but believes the team is hungry for a spot in the semi-final.

The game was initially scheduled for Day One of the tournament last month, but due to a power outage at the venue, it had to be rescheduled for today.

“We are all positive, I am positive, and we will do our best. We are all positive for the match because we know it’s a do-or-die match. It’s not like we just go and play a league game. We have a business and we will make sure we finish our business.”

He says he is proud of how hard and loyal the players have been training and is looking forward to an entertaining and positive outing this afternoon.

After the completion of pool games last month, Suva and Rewa have six points with the same goal difference and goal forward, while Labasa is ranked third with three points.

However, due to fair play, Suva got the nod for a semi-final spot.

If Labasa scores more than two goals, it’ll dash Extra Supermarket Rewa’s hope of competing in the knockout stage and will join Suva from Group B.

Labasa will face Ba at 4pm before Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Nadi at 6pm today.

You can listen to the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM