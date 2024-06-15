Labasa FC hands Rewa FC their first DFPL loss

Extra Supermarket Labasa FC has handed Extra Rewa FC their first loss in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

This as the hosts, Labasa defeated the Delta Tigers 1-0 at Subrail Park in Labasa this afternoon.

The lone goal was scored by veteran, Taniela Waqa.

Meanwhile in other DFPL games happening tomorrow, Lautoka will host Nasinu FC at 1 pm, while Nadroga FC battles Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at the same time.

Tailevu Naitasiri FC and Nadi FC will clash at 11 am before Flick Hygiene Suva FC and Rooster Chicken Ba FC meet at 1 pm in a double header at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.