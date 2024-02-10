Kulas ready for PNG today

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

Fiji Kulas defender Angeline Rekha is happy to be among the squad in the OFC Olympics Qualifiers tournament in Samoa.

Rekha, who was influential in their first match against American Samoa on Wednesday says playing in Samoa is really important for them as they hope to get more game time.

The 19-year-old adds that they are excited to play alongside some of the best female players.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have been preparing well for as a team, mentally and physically. In this tournament we have got a lot of young players who can get exposure in our environment and for them to experience the game around them.”

Rekha says that they are ready to take on Papua New Guinea in their second match today.

She reveals that it will be a match to watch and urges fans to rally behind the team in their must-win clash.

The Fiji Kulas will take on PNG at 2pm.