Kulas brace for PNG in nations cup semifinal

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

It will be a repeat of the 2022 OFC Women’s Nations Cup final in Fiji when the Kulas play Papua New Guinea in the OFC Women’s Nation’s Cup semifinal this Wednesday.

These upcoming days are deemed vital for the national side, according to head coach Angeline Chua.

Mental toughness will be paramount for the Fiji Kulas as they prepare to take on the reigning champions and tournament favorites, Papua New Guinea.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are just fighting one game at a time because we are not taking any game lightly. We know the players are going for semifinals, so we’re making sure the players recover well and strategize well.”

The road ahead undoubtedly gets tougher for Chua and her squad, but as is often the case in football, a lot can unfold on the field within 90 minutes.

The Kulas will be looking to defy expectations and make their mark in this critical encounter.

The Fiji Kulas will take on PNG in the first semifinal at 3pm on Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.