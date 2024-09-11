Kane score double in 100th cap

[Source: Reuters]

England captain Harry Kane celebrated his 100th senior international appearance in style.

Kane scored both goals in his team’s 2-0 win over a lackluster Finland side in the Nations League Group B2 match at Wembley on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Bayern Munich striker, who was presented with a golden cap before kickoff and wore striking golden boots, ended Finland’s stubborn defense with a curling right-footed shot in the 57th minute.