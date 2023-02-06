Johnson helps Forest win

Brennan Johnson. [Source: BBC Sports]

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal as Nottingham Forest beat Leeds 1-0 to move six points clear of the Premier League relegation places.

Forest were second best throughout the first half but led at the break thanks to Johnson’s thumping 14th-minute strike.

After Leeds failed to clear a free-kick on the right, the ball bounced up for Wales forward to rifle it into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Leeds have now gone seven league games without a win and stay 17th, above the relegation zone only on goal difference.