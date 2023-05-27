Heavy defeat for Fiji U20 in last pool match

[Source: Supplied]

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys suffered its heaviest defeat in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup this morning.

Our national side went down 9-0 to Ecuador in its last Group B game.

Ecuador was too good for the Robert Mimms-coached side leading 4-0 at the breather.

It was a one-way traffic from then on as Ecuador piled on five more goals to see them finish as group runners-up.

Ecuador and USA who tops their pool have advanced to the next stage.

Fiji lost 4-0 to Slovakia in its opening match and 3-0 to USA on Wednesday.