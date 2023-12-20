Fulham beat Everton on penalties to advance to League Cup semi-final

[Source: Reuters]

Tosin Adarabioyo struck the winning spot kick as Fulham defeated Everton 7-6 in a penalty shootout to advance to the semi-finals of the League Cup for the first time in their history after the game finished 1-1.

Fulham took the lead four minutes before the break when Everton defender Michael Keane turned the ball into his own net, and it took until the 82nd minute for the home side to equalise through substitute Beto.

Both teams had decent chances to grab a winner in normal time, but with the two sides still level after 90 minutes, the game went straight to a penalty shootout.

Article continues after advertisement

Tied at 6-6 with each goalkeeper having made a save, Everton’s Idrissa Gueye then struck the left-hand post with a rushed effort, and Fulham centre back Adarabioyo stepped up to stroke home the winner.