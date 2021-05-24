Fitness an area of focus for Nadroga

Fitness was the main challenge for Nadroga in last week’s Digicel Premier League and they hope to improve it before their game.

After the side went down 3-1 in a tough battle against Navua, Manager Sunil Nair says they’ll be out to redeem themselves on Sunday.

Nair believes consistency in maintaining their fitness throughout the 90-minutes was something they needed to work on.

“Preparations are going well, this time around the weather is favorable and had permitted us so training is going good and actually we’re doing two sessions of training and lets see on Sunday”

Nadroga will face Nadi at 12pm in the first triple-header match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Lautoka will face Navua at 2pm while Ba faces Suva at 4pm.

You can catch the triple head matches live on the FBC POP pay-per-view channel on the Walesi platform.

Other matches on Sunday will see Tailevu Naitasiri take on Nasinu at ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1 pm.

The lone match on Saturday will see Labasa host Rewa at 1 pm at Subrail Park.