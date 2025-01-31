Final transfer window day sees multiple signings

France Catorogo, William Valentine, Amani Makoe and Brian Charittar [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The final day of the Fiji FA transfer window saw several key players making last-minute moves as teams scrambled to finalize their squads ahead of the new season.

Former Nadi skipper William Valentine has applied for a transfer to Nadroga.

The experienced midfielder was instrumental in Nadi’s midfield over the years and will now look to bring his playmaking abilities to his new club.

Meanwhile, striker France Catorogo has moved from Tailevu Naitasiri to Ba.

Catorogo was a crucial part of Tailevu Naitasiri’s attacking lineup and contributed to their score sheet on numerous occasions.

With Ba under a new management structure, his signing is seen as a step toward rebuilding the squad.

Nadi has also secured another signing, bringing in midfielder Brian Charittar from Navua FC.

Suva has confirmed two key transfers as well.

Former Ba and Tavua representative Jonetani Newa has joined the capital city side from Tavua FC, while former national team skipper Amani Makoe has transferred from Nasinu FC.

With the transfer window now about to be closed, all eyes will be on how these new signings fit into their respective teams as the season kicks off.