Fiji U17 reminded to show good sportsmanship

Fiji Baby Bula Boys.

The Baby Bula Boys understands that indiscipline could cost them a World Cup spot when they meet New Zealand in the semi-final of the OFC Under-17 championship today.

This is according to head coach Sunil Kumar who says the team has had a thorough talk about discipline, reflecting on the last performances against Tonga and the Cook Islands.

A number of yellow cards were flashed in both matches while Sailimone Ravonokula was red-carded in the match against Tonga.

Kumar says the boys are aware of what to do.

“We have told them to show good sportsmanship on the field and don’t get provoked.”

Defender Aaron Naicker who captains the team has also had a word with his mates.

“Discipline is a major issue but their mentality is starting to change and i believe it will be a good game.”

Tonight’s clash will kick-off at 7 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The first semi-final will start at 4pm between New Caledonia and Tahiti.