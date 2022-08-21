Fiji to clash with NZ in FANCA final

[Source: FANCA Federation/Facebook]

Fiji will play defending champions New Zealand in the final of the FANCA Nations World Cup today at Prince Charles Park.

This is after Fiji who had been unbeaten in the tournament drew 2-all with Canada in their last pool game while NZ beat USA 3-1 in the semi-final.

The host only needed a draw to qualify for the final as they finished top of the table.

In other results, Canada beat NZ 5-4 in the Legends semifinal and in the Veterans semi-final, Canada won over USA 5-4.