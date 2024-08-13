Fiji set for OFC Futsal Women’s Nations Cup

Head coach Jerry Sam

The Fiji women’s futsal inaugural team is all set for a positive outing in the OFC Futsal Women’s Nations Cup.

Head coach Jerry Sam has assembled the best players from around the country and is hopeful that they will deliver.

Sam also notes that it wasn’t an easy task to select the players due to the abundance of talented players in Fiji.

“In our preparation, I think everything is going well so far. We’ve been in camp for three weeks now, and this is our last week. The first week of our preparation was very intense for the girls, ensuring that they are fit and ready to compete in this competition. This competition is very important and it’s a first of its kind”.

Fiji is scheduled to play against Solomon Islands, Tahiti, New Zealand, and Tonga.

The tournament is set to begin this Saturday.