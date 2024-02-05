Fiji Fact in Suva

[File Photo]

The first major football tournament of the year will be held in Suva in May.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel says the Fiji FACT tournament will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium from 31st May to 2nd June.

Patel adds the Fiji FA could not secure Churchill Park in Lautoka as a venue because it has been booked to host two Fiji Kulas matches.

He says the Fiji FACT finals will be held on the 8th-9th of June.

Meanwhile, Patel has also confirmed that the first leg of the OFC Champions League national playoffs between Rewa FC and Lautoka FC will be held on Thursday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The return leg will be held on Sunday at Churchill Park.

Both matches will kick-off at 3 pm and you can catch the live radio commentary on Mirchi FM.