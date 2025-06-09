Fiji FA shares FACT tournament profits with districts

[File Photo]

Eight districts that took part in the recent BiC Fiji FACT tournament will each receive an $8,000 share from the event’s profits.

This is the first time Fiji Football Association is giving a significant portion of its earnings directly to participating teams.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says the tournament did well on live streaming, generating over $100,000 in profits.

In addition to supporting districts, the Fiji FA will donate over $17,000 to WOWS Kids Fiji from ticket sales.

The association has a strong record of supporting WOWS Kids Fiji, having donated more than $30,000 since 2022 through various football events.

