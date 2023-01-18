Fiji FA introduces first ever Women’s CVC

For the first time ever, a women’s Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion match has been introduced.

Fiji Football Association has today confirmed that the Women’s IDC winner Ba and Digicel Super League winner Labasa will go head to head in the inaugural championship.

The two will face off on Sunday, February 12th at 1pm.

Article continues after advertisement

The winner of the women’s CVC will get $2500.

In the men’s division, Digicel Premier League winner Rewa will take on Courts IDC winner Suva.

The two will battle on February 5th at Ratu Cakobau Park for the first round.

The second round will be held on February 12th together with the women’s CVC match at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The winner for the men’s CVC wins $5000 while the runner-up walks away with $2500.