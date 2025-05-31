Fierce Navua, Rewa battle ends in draw

Day Two of the Bic Fiji FACT concluded with a thrilling 1-1 draw between Rewa and Navua, providing fans with a captivating crowd-pleaser.

Navua opened the scoring early in the match through a successful penalty shot from prolific striker Sairusi Nalaubu.

Undeterred, Rewa steadily built their chances, with key players like John Orobulu, Ivan Kumar, and Tevita Waranivalu constantly threatening Navua’s defense.

Rewa’s equalizer arrived in the second half, courtesy of a powerful strike from Josaia Sela.

Following the leveler, Rewa appeared even more determined to find a winner, as the pace of the game increased rapidly.

However, Navua’s defensive line, anchored by the formidable Filipe Baravilala, stood firm, denying the Delta Tigers any further breakthroughs.

