FANCA ICC expected to be a thriller

[Source: Fiji Muslim Sports Association/ Facebook]

Fiji Muslim Sports President Haji Javed Ahmed is excited to have the FANCA International Club Champion held in Fiji.

Ahmed anticipates that this tournament will be a thrilling event, as fans from all over the world are expected to attend and support their respective teams.

He further notes that the five-day event will be filled with various activities, including football matches and other festivities that families can enjoy.

Ahmed highlights the success of the FANCA Silver Jubilee Nations World Cup held last year, which has generated excitement and anticipation for the ICC.

He emphasizes that all local teams will be competing to win the title, as no local team has ever won it since its inception in 2007.

The tournament is scheduled to commence tomorrow and will run until Sunday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.