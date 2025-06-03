Former Suva rep urges fans to show support

Intiaz Khan

As Stratum Construction Suva prepares to take on Ajay Trading Rewa in the 2025 BiC Fiji FACT semi-final this Saturday, former Suva rep and 1995 champion Intiaz Khan is calling on fans to rally behind the team.

Khan says the squad has come a long way since last year’s disappointment and believes the players have reignited hope among the capital’s supporters.

After three strong performances in the pool stages, Suva now faces a tough Rewa side, but Khan remains confident.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s a big ask from the fans. We all know last year we didn’t qualify for the Fiji FACT due to our poor performance in the league. But looking at the last three games, yes, we are all happy.”

He acknowledged the challenge Rewa will present, but believes pressure will be on both teams heading into the semifinal.

“Playing Rewa will be difficult, but nothing is impossible. I know the way Rewa is playing, they’re under pressure too because they want to win as well.”

Khan also made a passionate plea to Suva supporters, urging them to show their colours in the stands.

Suva will take on Rewa in the second semi-final at 4.30 pm this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries of both semifinal matches on Radio Fiji Two.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.