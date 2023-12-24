EPL has its first female referee as Rebecca Welch handles Fulham-Burnley

[Source: AP]

In a historic moment for the English Premier League, referee Rebecca Welch made headlines as the league’s first female official.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany hailed it as a “milestone moment” during Saturday’s match, where Welch oversaw Burnley’s 2-0 victory against Fulham.

Kompany congratulated Welch at halftime, expressing optimism for more such moments in the future.

Article continues after advertisement

The spectators at Craven Cottage showed their appreciation with applause as Welch entered the field.

Having previously officiated FA Cup and Championship matches, Welch’s journey in football began in 2010, initially juggling her refereeing role with a job in the National Health Service before becoming a full-time match official.