Duarte's decider seals quarter-final spot for Uruguay

[Source: FIFA World Cup/Twitter]

A low and driven rocket from Uruguay midfielder Anderson Duarte midway through the second half proved to be the difference as La Celeste edged The Gambia 1-0 to advance to the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023™ quarter-finals.

The Gambia were up against it early on as Mansour Mbye was sent off in the 17th minute for a challenge on Juan de los Santos following an on-field VAR review by referee Francois Letexier.

Uruguay failed to take full advantage of having an extra man for the remainder of the first half, and they would rue that as Luciano Rodriguez’s yellow card was upgraded to a red following another on-field VAR call right before the break for an elbow thrown at Sainey Sanyang’s face. It was to be ten-on-ten for the second half.

Article continues after advertisement

The match came to life after the break.

The Gambia were more measured and patient in possession, but Uruguay were more direct in attack and created more dangerous opportunities. La Celeste were eventually rewarded for their endeavour when Duarte’s fierce shot from 25 yards out found the bottom corner.

Uruguay will get two full days’ rest before facing an in-form USA side with a spot in the semi-finals on the line.