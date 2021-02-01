DPL double header in Lautoka

Fans in Lautoka will be treated to some quality football action on Sunday as two Digicel Premier League games will be played at Churchill Park.

Lautoka will host Suva at 4pm but before that, Rewa plays Nadroga.

The Delta Tigers have today decided to host the Stallions at Churchill Park and it has been confirmed by Rewa FA President Nazeel Buksh.

Other games on Sunday will see Nadi hosting Labasa at Prince Charles Park and Navua takes on Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Lautoka/Suva match on Mirchi FM.