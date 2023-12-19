Districts that completed competitions allowed for NCC

[ Source : Fiji Football / Facebook ]

Some football districts were not eligible to send their club champions to the national meet last week because they didn’t finish their competitions.

This was the reason why only six teams took part in the Digicel Fiji National Club Championship this year.

The Fiji Football Association is serious about districts completing their club games before submitting their nominations for the national championship.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they’ve planned the new season calendar to accommodate the district club competitions so there would be no excuses.

‘We have got about nine weeks break for our national league series to allow the district association to run their club competitions, very important, that’s why you see we only allowed six clubs from the districts that completed their league’.

Yusuf adds those districts who were about to complete their club games but sent their nominations were also not allowed to take part.

He says there’s a four-week window before Easter in March, and they want the districts to run their competitions.

The Fiji FA CEO also says they’ll be making some decisions in the Council meeting.

Police FC from Ba won the NCC title after a 4-0 victory over Nadroga’s Greenstar in the final.

The NCC was the last Fiji FA-sanctioned competition for the year.