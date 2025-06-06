Davis back for Fiji Kulas

US-based Trina Davis, alongside five other international players, will join the Fiji Kula’s squad training camp at the Fiji Football Academy in Ba.

These key additions are part of the team’s preparations for next month’s OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

Davis, a familiar face who last represented Fiji at the 2023 Pacific Games, brings valuable experience to the attacking line.

Cema Nasau [Photo: Supplied]

Joining her are Papua New Guinea-based talents Adi Litia Bakaniceva and Maria Veronica, star striker Cema Nasau, and goalkeeper Ka’iulani Scott from New Zealand.



Aliana Vakaloloma [Photo: Supplied]

Other players from the United States are Akanisa Sorovakarua of West LA College, last year’s U19 World Cup keeper Aliana Vakaloloma of Spokane WFC, and Anisha Dwarika from William Jessup University will be flying in to join the camp soon.

Coach Angeline Chua says it is important to integrate this blend of overseas and local players as their collective experience and exposure are vital for the team’s buildup to the tournament.

The final squad for the tournament is expected to be named closer to the opening match day.

Fiji will host the tournament from July 4th and will conclude on July 19th at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and in Churchill Park, Lautoka.

