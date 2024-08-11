Dau calls for support

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Fiji’s captain is urging the nation to rally behind the players as they prepare to face New Zealand in the OFC Men’s U16 Championship this afternoon.

Captain Maikah Dau has thanked the supporters for their backing throughout the pool stages and is asking them to do the same in their final game today.

Despite their biggest loss in the tournament to the same side in the group stage, Dau emphasized that they have fine-tuned their game.

“We lost 7-1 to them in the group stage. But we have gone back, reviewed and have worked on our mistakes. Now we will go and do our best”.

Our Baby Bula Boys will play New Zealand at 4pm today.