CVC opener set to go ahead despite weather worries

Labasa team captain Simione Tamanisau with Rewa's Setareki Hughes [Source: Fiji Football]

With just a day to go before the Pillay Garments Champion vs. Champion (CVC) series, concerns over heavy rain in Labasa had fans wondering whether the season opener would be affected.

A low-pressure system over Viti Levu brought downpours throughout the week, raising questions about Subrail Park’s condition ahead of tomorrow’s clash.

However, Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf has reassured fans that the game is still on.

“Good news from Labasa, the weather is clearing up, and the Labasa Town Council has been working on the ground. They’ve cleared drains, and the water drainage system is running well, so the match is definitely happening.”

Yusuf also urged fans to show up in numbers to support their respective teams.

Kickoff between Rewa FC and Labasa FC is set for 1:30 PM tomorrow at Subrail Park, with the return leg scheduled for February 9 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.