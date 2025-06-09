Crystal Palace appeal against Europa League demotion

[Source: BBC]

Crystal Palace have submitted an appeal against their demotion from the Europa League to the Conference League with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The appeal is against Uefa, which issued the punishment, French club Lyon and Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

The Eagles were punished for breaching multi-club ownership rules as American businessman John Textor owns a stake in the club and is the majority owner of Lyon, who have also qualified for the Europa League.

Forest, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, are expected replace FA Cup winners Palace in the Europa League should the punishment stand.

