Chua under scrutiny, contract review underway

Fiji National Women’s team coach Angeline Chua is currently under scrutiny following her team’s performance at the recent OFC Women’s Nations Cup, which Fiji hosted.

In response to the team’s showing, the Fiji Football Association has taken the step to re-evaluate the Singaporean coach’s contract sooner than its scheduled expiration in February next year.

Fiji FA CEO Mohammad Yusuf says Coach Chua has been instructed by the Fiji FA council to provide a detailed explanation regarding the team’s performance during the Nations Cup.

“We simply have lost our plot in terms of national team because from 2022 we have slipped down to number 4 position, whereas in 2022 we were on second.”

Fiji FA will be re-looking at the Fiji Kulas coaching panel before the Women’s World Cup qualifiers in November.

This comprehensive review is vital to ensure the team is in peak condition for its next major international challenge.

