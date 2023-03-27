C-License course for futsal coaches

The national futsal coach, Jerry Sam

Local futsal coaches will have a chance to obtain OFC C-license.

The national futsal coach, Jerry Sam reaffirmed this saying he plans to conduct these courses after the FIFA international friendlies which is scheduled in April.

He says this training will boost their understanding of the game and how they can further develop local talents.

Article continues after advertisement

“The coaching education program for futsal is in line with the coaching courses. What I will do after the international friendlies is to carry out a coaching course”.

In the meantime, the National futsal team is in camp to prepare for their outing next month against Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and New Caledonia from April 13 to 16.