Business starts tomorrow: Rodu

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Junior Bula Boys are ready for action tomorrow.

In a press conference this morning, head coach Marika Rodu acknowledged that the other teams are well-prepared and eager for victory.

However, he emphasized that his team is even more determined.

Rodu assured that they will leave no stone unturned as they step onto the pitch for their first OFC Men’s U19 Nations Cup match.

While recognizing the pressure on both himself and the players, Rodu reaffirmed their commitment to doing their best to match the achievements of the previous two U19 teams, which reached the World Cup.

“I think everybody is in unification here in terms of the goal to get into that number one and number two spot for the World Cup. So I think for Fiji it’s the same and for us, very important is to lead the pool from our side so it’s a start with business tomorrow.”

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will take on Tahiti tomorrow at 11am.