Bula Boys thumps Samoa

The Digicel Bula Boys clinched their second consecutive victory at the OFC Men’s Nations Cup 2024 Group B match, overpowering Samoa 9-1 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

A dominant second half performance saw the side score six goals.

Fiji was leading 3-nil at halftime.

Setareki Hughes, Roy Krishna and Etonia Dogalau starred for the national side, each scoring twice.

Filipe Baravilala and youngsters Thomas Dunn and Nabil Begg netted the other goals.

Scott Wara was shown a yellow card in the first half for the national side.

Samoa’s lone goal was scored by Andrew Setefano.

Fiji will face Tahiti at 7pm on Saturday and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.