Bula Boys hosts Solomon Islands on Thursday

Leroy Jennings (left), Roy Krishna and Gabrieli Matanisiga

Three overseas-based players are in the Fiji Bula Boys squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers against the Solomon Islands in Suva this week.

Captain and Odisha FC star, Roy Krishna, Leroy Jennings from Sydney United FC and Gabrieli Matanisiga of Wellington Olympic are the overseas players that have been named.

Experience players like Akuila Mataisuva, Samuela Kautoga, Filipe Baravilala, Setareki Hughes, Sairusi Nalaubu and Tevita Waranivalu have also made the cut.

Fiji hosts the Solomon Islands on Thursday at 7 pm at Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium.