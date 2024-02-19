Brighton ease to 5-0 win at 10-man Sheffield United

[Source: Reuters]

A late Simon Adingra double secured Brighton & Hove Albion’s biggest away win in the Premier League as they won 5-0 at bottom side Sheffield United, who played most of the match with 10 men after Mason Holgate was sent off.

Brighton’s first league win on the road since November lifted them to seventh place with 38 points from 25 matches, while United, on 13, suffered a third loss in four games.

Holgate, who joined United on loan from Everton earlier this month, was sent off in the 13th minute after a knee-high challenge on Kaoru Mitoma.

Article continues after advertisement

“Obviously the red card for Sheffield United changed the game,” Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi told Sky Sports.

“We have to be honest, when they concede a red card and we have a player more it is (easier).”

The visitors went ahead in the 20th minute when Facundo Buonanotte scored from close range after a Pascal Gross corner was headed down inside the box by Lewis Dunk.

Brighton doubled the lead thanks to Danny Welbeck in the 24th after Gross found Mitoma in the box. Keeper Wes Foderingham blocked the Japan forward’s shot but it went to Welbeck on the edge of the six-yard box and he finished with his left foot.

The hosts thought they had got a goal back before the break through Ben Osborn but a VAR check showed he was offside.

Jack Robinson then put Mitoma’s cross into his own net in the 75th and three minutes later Gross found Adingra in the box from the right and the Ivorian slammed home the ball with his right foot.