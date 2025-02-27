Betis winger Antony cleared to face Real after red card overturned

[ Source: Reuters ]

Real Betis will have Brazilian winger Antony available for this weekend’s LaLiga match against Real Madrid, after his red card in the game against Getafe was overturned following an appeal, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Wednesday.

Antony, who joined Betis on loan for the rest of the season from Manchester United in January, was sent off in added time in his side’s 2-1 win on Sunday, shown a straight red card after a late tackle on Juan Iglesias.

Betis appealed on the grounds that the referee’s report did not reflect what happened, and the RFEF Disciplinary Committee agreed that Antony’s intention was to play the ball without making contact with his opponent.

Real Betis, seventh in the LaLiga standings, host Real Madrid on Sunday. Champions Real, second and level on points with leaders Barcelona, will be without English midfielder Jude Bellingham who is serving a two-match suspension.

